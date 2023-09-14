Who wouldn’t like to have an extra $4,000 in his or her pocket?
The odds are one-in-1,000, better than most lottery odds, at the Third Annual Tallassee Rotary Club Fire Truck Ball Drop.
“It all benefits the community,” Tallassee Rotary Club president Stephanie Weldon said. “Part of the proceeds go to the Tallassee Fire Department, part to a scholarship for a Tallassee student and part to the rotary club for our projects.”
For the contest, 1,000 golf balls will be dropped from the top of a ladder fire truck. At the bottom will be a target similar to a golf course green, and the closest ball wins. Each ball is numbered and registered to the purchaser.
The Fire Truck Ball Drop will follow the Tallassee football game Nov. 3.
Balls can be purchased for $10 each at Logan Steers State Farm Insurance office on Gilmer Avenue, at home football games or by calling Weldon at 334-415-9422 and using Venmo.