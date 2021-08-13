The Tallassee Rotary Club had a special guest Thursday as Rotary Assistant Governor, Robert Cochran, spoke at the regular weekly meeting.
Cochran is a retired naval aviator. He served as a commander in the U.S. Navy who flew both shore-based and carrier-based Navy aircraft.
He was an aircraft commander and instructor pilot in numerous aircraft, and additionally held numerous operations, maintenance, and staff billets.
Cochran served on three Navy aircraft accident investigation boards, chairing one of them.
After retiring from the Navy, he attended law school and practiced law for a number of years. He left his law practice and now Cochran teaches business law and aviation law full-time at Auburn University.
The Tallassee Rotary Club is continually seeking speakers. If you or your organization would like to address the club, contact TRC President Logan Steers at 1-256-267-4801.
(Carmen Rodgers) President of the Tallassee Rotary Club Logan Steers with Rotary Assistant Governor Robert Cochran at the 1220 Café.