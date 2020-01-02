Do you have what it takes to become a dynamic youth leader and change yourself and the world? If so, the Tallassee Rotary Club is currently seeking area students to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA). RYLA is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where attendees develop skills as leaders while having fun and making connections.
RYLA is beneficial because participants connect with leaders in the community and around the world to build communication and problem-solving skills, discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leaders in participants’’ schools or communities, learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers and peer mentors, unlock potential and turn motivation into action, and have fun and form lasting friendships
RYLA events are organized locally by Rotary clubs and districts for participants ages 14 to 30. Depending on community needs, RYLA may take the form of a one-day seminar, a three-day retreat,or a weeklong camp. Typically, events last three to 10 days and include presentations, activities and workshops covering a variety of topics.
RYLA participants are nominated by local Rotary clubs. The deadline to apply for RYLA applications is Feb. 1. Contact your local Rotary club at https://www.facebook.com/TallasseeRotary/ to find out more about RYLA events in the area, how to apply and any costs of getting involved.