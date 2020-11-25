Saturday morning, members of the Tallassee Rotary Club wrapped up the club’s 2020 Boston Butt Sale this weekend at God’s Congregational Holiness Church, located at 508 Jordan Ave, where preorders were picked up from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
The civic organization’s Stephanie Weldon and Pastor Adolphus Gantt organized the fundraiser that will benefit the club’s scholarship fund.
Each year, the Tallassee Rotary Club provides a scholarship to a deserving senior at Tallassee High School. With 35 Boston Butts sold, the club raised $700 for the scholarship fund.