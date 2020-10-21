Members of the Tallassee Rotary Club always give dictionaries to third-graders at Tallassee Elementary School.
Traditionally club members will personally deliver the dictionaries to students but due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year the club will drop the dictionaries off for students to pick up.
The object of the Rotary Dictionary Project is to give every student a personal dictionary of their very own that will serve them at least through elementary and middle school.
Traditionally, a Tallassee Rotarian will provide students with a brief explanation of Rotary service in the community and around the world.
Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
The Rotary Club gives dictionaries to third graders because educators see that grade as the dividing line between learning to read and reading to learn.
The goal of this program is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary.
The dictionaries are a gift from the Tallassee Rotary Club to each student to use at school and home for years to come.