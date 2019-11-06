Students in the music department at Tallassee High School are gearing up for the annual fall musical, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” by Shepherd Mead on the THS stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 and at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov 18 with a Monday matinée just for students from Tallassee Elementary School and Southside Middle School.
With more than 70 students participating in this year’s production, the play is based on a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert with the music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.
This hilarious 1960s Broadway classic is the story of J. Pierrepont Finch, a window washer who reads a self-help book called “How to Succeed in Business.” As he begins to follow the steps prescribed by the author, the indefatigable Finch begins to steadily — and quickly — climb the corporate ladder of a company called World Wide Wickets, led by the pugnacious J.B. Biggley. Along the way, Rosemary Pilkington, a cute and funny secretary at the firm, falls in love with Finch — and is assisted on her way by her best friend, the reliable Smitty.
Biggley’s slippery nephew, Bud Frump, is also eager to ascend that corporate ladder — and doesn’t mind who gets stepped on in the process. Biggley has a secret girlfriend, the curvy Hedy LaRue, who doesn’t know much about anything but knows way too much about the company.
Rounding out the cast is Biggley’s secretary, the imposing and intimidating Miss Jones, who has everyone in the whole building figured out.
The show stars Samuel Gantt as Finch, Delena Dean as Rosemary, Kyle Boatwright as Frump,
Riley Davis as Biggley, Meredith Holley as Hedy, Kennedy Hornback as Smitty, and Abbey Bird as Miss Jones.
Tickets are $10. Call 334-283-3689 to purchase a ticket and reserve a seat.