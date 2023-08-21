A bus transporting Tallassee City Schools’ students was involved in a crash Monday morning.
Tallassee Police Department Chief Todd Buce said the incident occurred at the intersection of Barnett Boulevard and Dubious Avenue. It was during morning school traffic near Tallassee High School.
“All occupants of the school bus and the Honda Pilot were cleared by Haynes Ambulance,” Buce said. “One juvenile was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation.”
Buce said the preliminary investigation indicates the privately operated vehicle ran the redlight causing the collision.
Social media reports said the bus was struck near the driver.
Buce said the accident was still under investigation. This story will be updated as more details are learned from authorities.