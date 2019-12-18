The lights were on late at the Tallassee Senior Center for the annual Christmas party Thursday night. The fun began at 6 p.m. as director DebbieAnn Woodard opened the evening's program. Deborah Murphy welcomed everyone and Herbert Buckhannon delivered the night's invocation.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock gave a brief speech thanking everyone who works together for the senior center and those it serves. Hammock recalled a time when his grandmother was a participant of the center's Meals on Wheels program.
"Sometimes that was one of the highlights of her day,” Hammock said. “Often, she would call my dad and tell him about everything that was brought to her that day. I really appreciate that.”
The entertainment began with a performance from The Pride of Tallassee's jazz section; holiday tunes were provided by Joanne Meadows along with members of the senior center; and The Driscol Family delivered a harmonious show.
Many door prizes were handed out during the party, and former senior center director Jahazel Hooks was one of the first to have her number called.
"I had to quit to win," Hooks said, with a warm familiar smile.
The majority of the Tallassee City Council was in attendance, and Elmore County commissioner Mack Daugherty also joined in the holiday festivities. Daugherty and Tallapoosa County commissioner George Carlton Jr. sponsored the festive event along with SCV, Trustmark Bank and Evelyn McKee.