Seniors citizens in the Tallassee community who regularly receive Meals on Wheels received enough food to last a week. The contents of the shelf-stable meals include an allotment of nonperishable items.
“Things liked canned food and individually wrapped juices that don’t have to stay in the refrigerator,” Mayor Johnny Hammock explained.
These items will go out weekly until the health pandemic is over to limit the senior citizen population’s exposure to the coronavirus.
“They handed some out last week,” Hammock said. “They will hand them out again toward the end of this week, probably either Thursday or Friday, to last another seven days.”
This program is free to seniors who regularly participate in the Tallassee Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels.
“We serve about 22 people a day,” Hammock said. “We also deliver 17, maybe 18, meals to the Community Hospital.”
The aim of the shelf-stable meal program is another safety measure The City of Tallassee is taking to limit exposure and potential contact with the coronavirus to area senior citizens.