For the last several years the Tallassee City Council has been attempting to address issues and a consent decree with its sewage treatment lagoons.
The city’s wastewater treatment program has been in a redesign for several years to rectify issues of chlorination and projected needs. Since bids were coming in nearly $15 million over budget, engineers at CDG have been working to come up with a cost effective solution — fix what is already there to stay within an approximate budget of $3.5 million.
At its Tuesday meeting the Tallassee City Council approved a bid to renovate the current sewage lagoons contingent on more funding from a state revolving fund (SRF).
“The bid came in for $4,554,500,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “Our original EDA and SRF funding is $3,667,453.47.”
CDG’s Jeff Harrison told the council at its Tuesday meeting he had spoken with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) about additional funding through SRF and he said it is willing to set aside up to $800,000 at 2.2 percent for the next 20 years for Tallassee. That leaves the city about $80,000 to fully fund the project.
Hill is hopeful negotiations will leave the city without having to find that $80,000.
“Because we had a sole bidder, we are negotiating with them to add value engineering so we can reduce that overall number,” Hill said. “This is contingent upon additional SRF funding and value engineering.”
Harrison said engineers have been working with various state agencies to ensure the work would be approved. If so, the work would allow another 40 years of use of the city’s current sewage lagoon system where it is permitted to treat 1.4 million gallons per day but reaches only about 700,000 gallons per day currently.
“That leaves us half the capacity of the plant remaining,” Harrison said. “We will have plenty of availability in the plant once this project is completed.”
The revamping of the lagoons also can be done within the timelines of the consent decree.
Time clock and payroll
The council passed a new policy for how city employees will be paid for holiday pay. In the past employees could ‘bank’ the holiday and take it later in the year. This will no longer be allowed.
“Holiday time will either be used or paid during the time period the holiday occurs,” Hill said.
Hill and city clerk Whitney Pitchford will draft a policy regarding how employees' corrected work times would be handled.
“Any missed punches will result in a delayed payment for those hours,” HIll said.
In other action, the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved the minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting.
• Authorized creating a bank account at Guardian for use by the Tallassee Police Department for its involvement in the DEA task force.
• Was informed the Little Road water main project had been let for bid.
• Was informed Hill will speak with ALDOT Friday about how traffic will be impacted by the Fitzpatrick Bridge project.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.