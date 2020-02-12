Tallassee site could become the location for new state prison

Last week on The Tallassee Tribune's "Monday with the Mayor,” news broke of the possibility of the construction of one of three new state prisons in the Tallassee area. According to the Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, he was aware of the possibility but unable to speak on the subject in lieu of a nondisclosure agreement he entered into.
According to Hammock, shortly after taking office he was first approached about a parcel of land in the city's Industrial Park.
"Right after I became mayor, I was contacted by the executive director of (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs)," Hammock said.
At that time, Hammock was asked if there were 216 acres of land available in Tallassee's Industrial Park.
"I called Rock Dorley, (then-director of the Tallassee Industrial Development Board), he told me no, so I called them back and said we didn't have it," Hammock said.
Several months later, Hammock was contacted again by directors with ADECA.
"They told me they had located a piece of property down Rifle Range Road that was outside the city limits but was believed to be in our utility district. I had to check," Hammock said.
It turned out the parcel of land was serviced by the City of Tallassee, but because of a prior lawsuit that forced the city to essentially buy the utility rights and expand the service district.
"It used to belong to Central Elmore, but the former administration piped in utilities when Hanil came, and the City of Tallassee was sued by Central Elmore. They had to pay fines and take on that portion of the utility district."
Hammock said during the discussions with ADECA, he was asked about the city's utility capacity. The city has the capability to serve the water and gas needed but was lacking in sewer capability.
"The sewer, we are being forced to upgrade our sewer system," he said. "I said 'not right now but by the end of 2021, we will be able to.'"
Hammock said at this point — in 2017 — he still had no idea the discussions were centered around a potential prison.
"I'm racking my brain, trying to figure it out," he said.
Hammock said in 2018 he was again approached by the executive director of ADECA and asked if he wanted to meet with the company that was showing interest in the Rifle Range Road site with the provision of a nondisclosure agreement.
"This is common practice in the economic development world," Hammock explained.
"I met with them in Montgomery, and I was in shock, just like most everybody, when I heard that it was a prison,” Hammock said. “Then I heard that they were working for the State of Alabama."
Since Hammock took office in 2016, the City of Tallassee has received a tremendous amount of grant funding for a new water filter plant, upgrades to the downtown area, new police cars and equipment and more. This funding would not be possible without support from the State of Alabama, and Hammock said he was not going to risk the good working relationship the city and the state have worked to create.
"When the governor's office sends out Request for Proposals (RFP), and someone is getting a request for proposals, I do what I am told. I give them the information that they want," he said. "You don't get over $4 million in grant funding like this administration by having a bad relationship with state offices. You just don't."
Hammock said he provided the information needed for the RFP and was then approached about seeing a prison like the one proposed on Rifle Range Road firsthand. He and Tallassee's engineer Jeff Harrison, with CDG Engineers, agreed it would be beneficial to see a facility of similar nature to look at how the infrastructure ties into it.
"I said sure,” Hammock said. “We started looking for a prison that meets the criteria for what they are looking to do. There weren't any in Alabama, in driving distance, so we had to fly out to Arizona.
"The City of Tallassee paid for my plane ticket and the ticket for our engineer. Never once did CoreCivic pay for me, any of my meals, nor did I for them. We bought our own meals, our own plane tickets, and ADECA paid for our hotel rooms."
In total, the trip cost about $10,000, but the majority of that paid for the city's engineer time and design work, according to Hammock.
"Most of it was his being out there and designing infrastructure to the site," Hammock said.
At this point, Hammock said he was under the impression the primary site for the new prison was in west Elmore County near the Draper Correctional Facility, which closed in 2018 due to deteriorating conditions.
"We were just another site, and there are sites all over the state of Alabama," he explained. "There could be 30 or 40 of them, I have no idea."
Surveying the land is no small or inexpensive feat, and if the prison is not constructed on the Rifle Range Road site, the information gained would be beneficial to the city's future development.
"I thought this would be a good thing," Hammock said. "They were about to spend a million to two million dollars on a feasibility study with environmental and Army Core of Engineers — all this on this site. I said, 'When they do it there, I will a design infrastructure to this site with a million to two million dollars' worth of information. I am thinking this could be our next industrial park."
In the meantime, Hammock met with Rural Development Strategist for the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA).
"He was amazed," Hammock said. "He said this was a better site than the Toyota/ Mazda site in North Alabama, and they had no idea it was here.'"
Hammock explained to EDAA another company was interested in the parcel of land, but it was looking at multiple locations and could possibly pass up the Tallassee site.
According to Hammock, if the prison does not come to fruition in the Tallassee area, this parcel of land could be used for another large economic project.
"This is a game of chess, not checkers,” Hammock said. “I'm not saying I'm Bobby Fisher, but at least I am playing the game, and this game hasn't been played in this town in decades."
Hammock said he hopes the decision will be made soon because if the new prison is not constructed on the Rifle Range Road site, he is ready to utilize the work that has been done there to the city's advantage.
"I'm ready to start recruiting businesses and other industries to the area," Hammock said. "It would be a huge economic impact."
No decision has been made, and most local elected officials would like to see the new prison constructed in Elmore.
Many local residents are against the construction of a prison in the area. Tallassee's Leslie Ogburn started an online petition at change.org in hopes of preventing it from coming to fruition. As of Tuesday morning, 1,603 signatures had been added to the petition.
"I am against a state prison going on Rifle Range Road in Tallassee, AL," Ogburn wrote. "This is not the economic growth I want to see here. This is very close to our schools, multiple homes and businesses."
Tallassee Southside Middle School is roughly 2 miles from the proposed site.