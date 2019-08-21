Tallassee High School student Natalie Davis was recently honored as a teen spotlight in Potential Magazine for excelling in her academics and leadership.
Davis has a hand in a wide variety of activities at THS. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, serves as class president, maintains a place on the honor roll and is on the softball and dance teams.
Outside of school, Davis volunteers her time at her church and the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service (ACTS), an organization that serves as a clearing house to assist people in their times of need. Through her service to others, she hopes to be remembered “for being kind, loving, forgiving and having the biggest heart.”
When asked to share her best piece of advice for an incoming high school student, Natalie answered, “Don’t take any moment for granted and don’t wish it all away. It’ll be gone quicker than you know it and you’ll then wish you could have it all back.”
Potential Magazine is a multimedia resource for parents of college-bound teenagers. In each issue, high achieving students in the seventh through 12th grades are featured and entered to win the $500 Reach Your Potential scholarship awarded in January and May.
Davis wants to be a physical therapist in the future.
“I always want to help others and make them better,” Davis said.
Davis credits her parents with providing the most inspiration in her life and explained they have done so by pushing her to be the best and always wanting the best for her.
“They want me to have it better than they did when they grew up,” Davis said. “My family is the best, and I couldn’t ask for better.”
Davis’ parents, Catherine and Brad, shared, “Natalie has a huge heart and is very level-headed for her age. She has a true realization of what is important in life.”
“What is unique about Natalie is that she is her own person and does not follow the crowd,” Catherine added. “She has a strong faith in Jesus Christ and makes her choices and decisions based on her beliefs.”
“It is important to teach our children about successes and failures. No one is perfect and everyone will have failures. Always work hard. If you don’t succeed, try again. No matter what, you never, ever give up.”
Teens who are featured in Potential Magazine are recommended by their school or community leaders for excelling in one or more of the following areas: academics, business, leadership, philanthropy, overcoming adversity, citizenship and community service, athletics and the arts. Potential Magazine's advisory board chooses teens to feature in each issue and selects the scholarship winner in May from each of the finalists.