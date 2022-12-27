A Tallassee teenager has died after being critically injured in a traffic accident Monday, Dec. 26.
A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:25 p.m. Monday on Alabama Highway 229 near mile marker two, about six miles south of Tallassee, in Elmore County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old driver was critically injured when their 2014 Honda Accord collided head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by Yolanda F. Hurst, 43, of Tallassee.
“The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where the teen succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased,” ALEA said in a press release.
Yolanda Hurst and Marquez Hurst, 21, also of Tallassee, a passenger in the Camry, were both transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.