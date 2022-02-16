A transition to a new accounting system and retirement of institutional knowledge has left City of Tallassee employees struggling to keep up with current governmental accounting practices. To help the Tallassee City Council is taking recommended steps from accounting firm Jackson Thornton who already does financial audits for the city.
Jackson Thornton’s Chris A. Neuenschwander explained to members of the Tallassee City Council finance committee and city staff his role as auditor is limited to how he can help the city. But Jackson Thornton is willing to relinquish the role of auditor to put the city in a better position to accurately report the state of its finances.
Mayor pro tem Bill Godwin said the effort isn’t to find wrongdoing but to support city staff and give staff needed tools to better perform their jobs.
“This is not pointing fingers at anyone,” Godwin said. “This is just, ‘We got problems and need to fix them’ and we [as the council] are committed to giving the employees training or help so they are comfortable in their day to day jobs as well.”
Neuenschwander said he forwarded a 23 page report to Mayor John Hammock and members of the finance committee outlining the city’s financial reporting issues. Most had to do with the retirement of city clerk Barbara Garnett, updating accounting systems and staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and maternity leave.
“Barbara was quite an efficient lady in that she was doing everything,” Neuenschwander said. “It actually worried me when I realized how much she was doing. As she retired, there were a lot of things that needed to be done and bring the books forward to the current century. Barbara did a lot things by hand and worked with an outdated accounting system.”
Neuenschwander said a lot of smaller cities struggle with financial reporting and other issues in city hall.
“You can’t go out and hire a city clerk in Alabama,” Neuenschwander said. “It’s hard to do. You don’t train to do it.You don’t go to city clerk’s school, especially in a small town like Tallassee. They have some of the hardest jobs because they wear all the hats.”
While councils identify good people to take on the role of city clerk, Neuenschwander said it is hard to find people trained in accounting, human resources and more.
Neuenschwander said as auditors Jackson Thornton can only do so much for the city and still give the assurances needed in audited financial statements.
“As auditors we can not create the books and audit the books,” Neuenschwander said. We have been independent. After last year’s audit, there became enough adjustments that we wanted to bring that to the mayor’s attention. It can make auditors uncomfortable making that many adjustments.”
Neuenschwander said there is a need for formalization for several city of Tallassee employees from places such as Jackson Thornton and the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Neuenschwander offered up the services of Jackson Thornton to quickly get the city’s financial books back in order since audits were up to date and to provide a foundation for the city's financial recording going forward. He said staff would train on what a monthly, quarterly and year end closeout in governmental accounting should look like, accrual adjustments, providing city leaders with budget analysis on a regular basis.
Neuenschwander said following the 2020 audit, though complete, there were still many issues to be resolved.
“It became apparent to us the books were in the same state as the previous year's audit and maybe a little worse because the accounting system is new and the bank statement process has not been flushed out or finalized,” Neuenschwander said. “It gave us some serious concerns about how we could maintain auditor independence and still help you get your books caught up.”
Neuenschwander said as governmental accounting has evolved to provide transparency for taxpayers over the last decade, knowing what and how to do things has become vital. Especially as audits are needed to comply with selling bonds to finance projects.
Neuenschwander said Jackson Thornton’s prior audits of the city give him a starting point to help.
“My gut instinct is there is a systemic problem between recording transactions and how they make it through the bank reconciliation process and there is a control or review or initial reporting lapse,” Neuenschwander said. “We have got to put a spotlight on it and ask why is there a problem and what is the best way to fix it. I think I know what it is but until I get in there and see the results I can’t nail it down.”
The council approved at its last meeting spending up to $32,500 with Jackson Thornton to get the city’s books in order, help train staff and help identify who is better fit for various tasks to make sure there is a check and balance system in place in the financial recording.
“We think this is a priority,” Godwin said. “As a team this is something we want to hear. This is money well spent and we need to move along with this project as soon as we can.”
Neuenschwander said Jackson Thornton is tentatively scheduled to be on site by the end of February.