Tallassee High School will give away free basketballs to all children enrolled in the city school system from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday.
Whether it be at a band or choral competition, on the field or on the court, win or lose, the Tigers are resilient, according to THS principal Matt Coker.
"The Tigers always bounce back," Coker said.
Coker and Tallassee basketball coach Keiven Mixson are working to get that message to area students through good old fashion fun.
"We bought 200 basketballs," Coker said. "They're purple and gold. Any student, any age, from 5 to 18 that's a student in Tallassee City Schools can come to the high school will get a basketball."
Mixson said understands some area students have less to do during this unforeseen downtime caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I started seeing kids in neighborhoods just kind of standing around like they don't have a whole lot to do,” Mixson said. “I just started thinking that with all the technology, not everyone has an Xbox and a PlayStation and all that.”
Mixson believes kids should be outdoors enjoying some recreation on a regular basis.
"A lot of kids want to get outside," he said.
Mixson was also inspired by simpler times when he was growing up.
"I started thinking, back in my day, all we needed back then was a basketball," Mixson said. "I mean that's it — a simple basketball."
Mixson was moved by this thought and that’s how the idea came about to put a basketball in the hands of students who may not otherwise have the opportunity.
"Not everybody can afford a basketball," he said.
The Tigers’ Always Bounce Back basketball giveaway will be held behind the high school near the gymnasium.