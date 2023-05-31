Dale Hilyer is no stranger to politics.
At 87 years old, the Tallassee native has had the opportunity to meet her share of famous people. The latest is former President Donald Trump and the chance meeting just made her birthday.
“I felt so honored,” Hilyer said. “I was so happy. That just made my year and everything.”
Hilyer was visiting her sister Alice Hilyer Beam and other family near Nashville recently. The family knew Trump frequented a nearby country club and was trying to coax her to come without spilling the beans.
“They asked, ‘You are going with us to eat breakfast down at the country club, aren’t you?’” Hilyer said. “I said, ‘No. I’m just going to sleep in and look at TV. I’m not going to get up, dressed and out that early’.”
The family decided to tell Hilyer the former president could be at the country club about the same time as they were planning to eat breakfast. Hilyer said as they were eating Trump and a Secret Service detail made their way to a private dining area. Staff had instructed Hilyer and other guests Trump was running behind and would not meet anyone or take photographs. But when Trump emerged, the plan changed. Trump made his way to Hilyer.
“I heard him tell the Secret Service, ‘Y’all step over here. I’m going to take a picture with this lady in the red shirt,’” Hilyer said.
Hilyer said she believes it was because she wearing a Trump 2024 shirt and was the oldest in the room.
“I asked around,” Hilyer said. “One was 84, another 82. And I was right there where he came out.”
But Hilyer’s sister Alice missed the best photograph.
“I never thought about my sister who is 14 years younger getting nervous,” HIlyer said. “He said, ‘Will you take the picture?’ She got nervous. I was thinking, ‘What is taking so long?’ She is used to taking pictures all the time.”
Alice admitted to Hilyer and Trump she was nervous.
“I want to make a good picture because she knew I would die if she messed it up,” Hilyer said. “Well she did mess it up. She didn’t get me straight at her smiling. It took her so long to get it set right.”
Hilyer said her niece didn’t get to see the exchange because she had bolted to the area where Trump’s golf cart was, hoping to get a photograph there. At the end of the day, the family was pleased Hilyer got her moment.
“This little country girl had a good 87th birthday,” Hilyer said. “They had given me a party. It was a thrill to me because I have always been a Trump person.”
But Hilyer said she missed her moment in some ways as she had planned to tell a few things about herself and had joked around with Alice about it.
“If I got a chance I was gonna ask, ‘Can you believe I voted for John F. Kennedy, and I voted for George Wallace?’” Hilyer said.
Hilyer has had a chance to meet other Trump family members and other politicians through fundraising efforts at Faulkner University.
But the Trumps are not the first politicians Hilyer has been impressed by in person. She made arrangements when she worked at the Tallassee Mt. Vernon Mills to go to rallies for George Wallace as he campaigned for governor and president.
“I was always making pictures,” Hilyer said. “I loved to hear him speak. I thought he was such a good person. I feel like if he hadn’t got shot, almost assassinated he would have been president. I love George Wallace.”
Now Hilyer has her sights set to meeting another politician — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
“I would like to drive down to Montgomery,” Hilyer said. “I would love to be able to talk to her.”