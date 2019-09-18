The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce recently announced it will bring back the once-popular A Taste of Tallassee. This year's event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the National Guard Armory on Gilmer Avenue.
According to event coordinators, it is shaping up to be a great night full of food, fun and entertainment with a performance from The Tone-Deaf Hobos.
"We already have 15 businesses committed," Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham said.
In addition to traditional restaurants and food vendors, this year's event will include cottage company such as Tallassee Cookie Company. A cottage company is a home-based company. In Tallassee Cookie Company's case it sells baked goods from home.
To better prepare for the upcoming night of nourishment, Cunningham and Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock visited the neighboring town of Eclectic for the 21st annual Taste of Eclectic, which was held Sept. 9 at the Eclectic Warehouse on Main Street in the heart of the town's downtown district.
According to Cunningham, this event was once a popular one in Tallassee but had since run its course.
"There was a Taste of Tallassee back in the ’90s," Cunningham said. "It was very popular back then and I think this new Taste of Tallassee will be well received."
Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For more information on A Taste of Tallassee, contact Cunningham at 334-283-5151.