As the year progresses, the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service — best known as A.C.T.S. — is preparing for the upcoming holiday season. For years the program has assisted neighbors who find themselves in need.
The program will begin taking applications for the upcoming Christmas program beginning Monday, Oct. 14. The application process will remain open until Oct. 24. Applications will be taken on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon.
"After we finish taking applications, we will start sorting out ages and gender and then the volunteers will start shopping accordingly," A.C.T.S. director Barry Adair said.
The A.C.T.S. program depends heavily on the community's support.
"We have 17 churches that support us financially and that excludes businesses and individuals," Adair said.
Created in the mid-1980s, A.C.T.S. is a 501C nonprofit organization.
"Everything here is donated and when someone leaves here with those items, it belongs to them,” Adair explained. “There is no expense for the items we offer because it was given to us at no expense.”
The Christian organization is also seeking volunteers to assist with the upcoming holiday season. For those who wish to donate toys to a particular age group in the Christmas program, totals for the number of children receiving toys at A.C.T.S. will be available by the end of October and the deadline to donate toys is Dec. 1.
Located at 308 Main St., A.C.T.S. is committed to helping the community year-round. For those who may need assistance, A.C.T.S. is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to offer a helping hand. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification card, social security cards for everyone in the household, proof of residency and proof of income. For more information contact A.C.T.S. at 334-283-6750.