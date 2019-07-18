The Tallassee Police Department and the Tallassee Community Outreach Program will hold the annual Back to School Kickoff on Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of city hall.
TPD Cpl. Brain Clayton helps facilitate this annual event by collecting money and supplies to fill hundreds of backpacks for local students.
"A big thanks to all the local businesses that donated to make this possible," Clayton said.
According to Clayton, the support this year has been tremendous.
With free school supplies, food, fun and more, there should be an abundance of fun for students and parents.
"I hope everyone will join us," Clayton said. "The community is welcome. We want the kids to come out and pick up some school supplies, eat and have fun."
The event will be held in the evening hours in an effort to beat the summer heat.
"It's on a Friday evening," Clayton said. "Hopefully by that time it will not be as hot and even more people will be there."
While the event aims to equip children with the necessary supplies to start the school year, it is open to everyone and Clayton is looking forward to a large turnout.
"We encourage everyone to come out and have a good time," he said.
For more information or to donate, call the TPD at 334-283-6586.