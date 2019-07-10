The City of Tallassee is participating in the annual sales tax holiday July 19-21 to help offset the cost of back-to-school shopping.
Alabama's 14th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. July 19 and ends at midnight July 21 for shoppers to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state's 4% sales or use tax.
Sales tax will be waived on certain items, including apparel priced at $100 or less per item, back-to-school supplies under $50 per item and computers, tablets, laptops and printers costing less than $750.
While Tallassee is participating in the sales tax holiday, Tallapoosa County is not, so shoppers on the east side of Tallassee must pay county sales tax but the state and municipal tax will be waived.
The sales tax holiday was moved from August to the third weekend in July last year after a vote by lawmakers. The change was made to ensure the sales tax holiday would occur every year before the start of the school year throughout the state.
There are some exemptions to watch. For instance, the sale tax holiday applies to belts with buckles but a belt buckle is not covered.
For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Revenue's website at www.revenue.alabama.gov/salestax/SalesTaxHol.cfm.