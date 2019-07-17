Are you looking for a way to beat the sweltering summer heat? If so, try Tallassee's newly opened Louie's Sno-Kones on South Ann Avenue in Downtown Tallassee. Owned and operated by James and Mary Lyons, the couple uses only fresh ingredients from Louisiana.
"We make Louisiana style snow cones and all of the ingredients, except the ice, come from Louisiana."
The ice is made from water that comes from the Tallapoosa River.
"We use the water here for our ice," Lyons said. "In many other places the water would have to be again filtered before it could be made into ice, but this water is fresh clean water that doesn't need any additional filtering."
The snow cone shop offers a variety of sweet and fruity flavored snow cones that are sure to satisfy both children and adults. Lions says he has fond childhood memories of enjoying snow cones and he hopes his snow cone shop will allow area children to make the same fond memories.
Louie's is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.