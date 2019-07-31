The Tallassee City Council voted unanimously at its July 23 meeting to seek a grant to fund a $333,000 soccer complex for area youth.
Councilmember Terrell Brown, who is also a coach at Tallassee Elementary and a member of the city’s recreation board, asked officials to move forward in selecting funding options to build the soccer complex.
“Our students in kindergarten through the sixth grade, right now they do not have a designated soccer field,” Brown told the recreation board and fellow councilmembers. “They are playing on our girls softball field. We are interested in trying to get a designated soccer field."
The projected cost of the soccer complex is $330,000 but with funding options the city could pay much less.
"Hopefully we can get half of the funding needed through a grant," Brown said. "I am asking the rec board and the council to give the mayor authorization to go apply for the Land and Water Conservation Fund to build a soccer complex at the airport near the Babe Ruth Field."
Councilmember Jeremy Taunton asked the council to apply funds from an upcoming timber sale to the project to further offset the cost of construction.
“I would like to see that that money goes into an account to draw interest for the proposed soccer fields,” Taunton said. “It's coming off the property; it should go back on the property."
City attorney John Smith said Taunton's request is practical.
“I don't see why they can't do it,” Smith said.
However, councilmember Bill Godwin asked the council to postpone a vote until the next budget meeting.
"I think that's a good idea too,” Godwin said.
Upgrades and renovations are planned for other recreation programs and Brown said the development of a soccer complex will not interfere with those plans.
"This in no way takes away from improvements at other facilities but I believe this is something that is more doable now,” Brown said.