As the new school year begins many seniors and their parents have already begun to think about life after high school.
To aid parents and students in selecting the best college, Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church will host College and Career Night for students of all ages Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. College and university recruiters will be on hand to offer information about various programs and financial assistance options.
“If you need help getting in school, this event is for you,” event coordinator Michelle Cole said. “Come and bring your resume, your transcript and know your ACT score. Let us help you. The recruiters are ready to answer all of your questions.”
This event will offer students an opportunity to see what colleges and universities have to offer. Military recruiters will be on hand to explain opportunities available for students who may not seek the traditional route to college. Recruiters from several technical colleges will also explain what their programs have to offer.
“We'll have some people from the military there,” Cole said. “We realize that every student is not going to go straight to college. In the past, we have had the Marines, the Army and the National Guard.”
While College and Career Night was designed for high school students, this event is open for all who are interested.
“We say ninth through the 12th grades but we have students in the seventh grade come to it before,” Cole said. “It's for any student or parents with a student who would like to gather scholarship information and find out about financial aid opportunities.”
Because Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church is hosting the event and is centrally located, this is an opportunity for students from Tallassee, Elmore County, Wetumpka, Dadeville, Notasulga and Tuskegee High School as well as surrounding private schools and homeschooled students to learn more about continuing education.
“I would like to stress it's for the tri-county area and beyond,” Cole said. “It doesn't matter what school you attend. We are trying to help students get into college.”
Receiving an acceptance letter from a college or university is a very exciting time for a student. However, funding the next step in a student's education can be daunting. This is why representatives of FASAF, Free Application for Federal Student Aid, will be also available during College and Career Night to assist any student who is ready to take that next step.
“If they have questions about the FASFA, there will be someone at a booth that can go over it with them and they will go ahead and put the student's information in,” Cole said. “In the past, we have had students attend who had already graduated from high school and they were getting ready to go to college the next semester.”
FAFSA is the application students fill out in order to determine their financial aid eligibility. FAFSA needs to be filled out each academic year.
For more information about the upcoming College and Career Night, contact Cole at 334-740-9863 or 334-339-1475.