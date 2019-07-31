The bid process for the timber located at the now-closed municipal airport has now closed. Sizemore and Sizemore appraised the timber sale at $93,000, but the highest bid came in nearly $30,000 less.
"Sizemore and Sizemore showed the land to several companies," said Mayor Johnny Hammock.
Baseline Forest Services, out of Wetumpka, gave the highest bid at $65,585
There were only two bids and the low bid came in at 51,000
According to Hammock, the substantial difference between the highest bid and the appraisal is due to the difficult terrain and the complexity of the project
After some discussion, the council voted to suspend the rules and then voted to adopt the ordinance to surplus the timber and advertise its sale to Baseline Forrest Services.
This is the latest development at the municipal, which the council voted to permanently close last year due to high maintenance cost, and lack of revenue to maintain the facility.