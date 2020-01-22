The Tallassee City Council suspended the rules and voted to instate a 100% raise for the city's superintendent of utilities, who is also the mayor, during the Tuesday, Jan 14, council meeting. This salary increase brings the total to $50,000 a year for the superintendent of utilities position.
Mayor Johnny Hammock's mayoral salary is $25,000 a year, bringing the combined total income for both positions to $75,000 yearly.
According to councilmember and chair of the city's finance committee, Bill Godwin, this pay increase is comparable to salaries of the same position in cities similar to Tallassee.
Hammock was not present for the council meeting. Councilmember David Stough was unable to attend due to medical reasons and councilmember Darryl Wilson was also unable to attend the regular meeting.
Councilmembers Jeremy Taunton, Sarah Hill, Damian Carr, Terrel Brown, and mayor pro tem Godwin all voted in favor of the pay raise.
Stough said had he been able to attend the meeting, he would have stopped the resolution from passing that night.
"I would have voted ‘no’ to suspend the rules," Stough said. "It has to be a unanimous vote to suspend the rules, and I would have voted against it."
In cases where the rules are not suspended to pass a resolution, the ordinance can be added to an upcoming agenda and taken to a regular vote among councilmembers.
According to Stough, he would have voted in favor of a pay increase but said he is not in favor of the 100% pay increase that fellow councilmembers voted into effect.