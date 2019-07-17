The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery is sponsoring a trip to the Georgine Clarke Gallery of the Alabama State Council on the Arts in Montgomery on July 30.
Those interested will meet at the Wetumpka Civic Center parking lot at 8:45 a.m. for the caravan to the show located in the RSA Tower at 201 Monroe St. in Montgomery.
ASCA is showcasing the work of the late Gay Burke and the students she inspired during her four-decade tenure at the University of Alabama. As a photographer and art professor, Burke, who died on May 1, 2017, shaped the photography program at UA.
She was the first female full professor in UA’s Department of Art and Art History and retired in 2015. Her works are in collections of museums such as the Birmingham Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She touched lives of photographers such as Walker Evans, William Christenberry and Miller Mobley, the youngest photographer to shoot a Time magazine cover.
After a tour of the exhibit, a Dutch treat lunch will be offered at the Capital City Club on the top floor of the RSA Tower. Dessert will be served in the Hale Parlor at the Alabama Department of Archives and History where a scrapbook Kelly Fitzpatrick compiled and decorated with his drawings can be viewed.
For more information, call 334-531-6930.