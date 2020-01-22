The inaugural, first-of-its-kind Valentine's gospel celebration is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, inside the Warehouse at 1220 located directly behind the 1220 Café.
This program is a fundraiser for local charities and will be hosted by God's Congregation Church's Bishop Gauntt who is the church’s pastor. Rev. David Butler will be the Master of Ceremony.
This celebration will incorporate many local artists from Tallassee and surrounding communities. Featured singers will include Bro. Mack Daugherty, the Driscol Sisters, the Shorter Family and more.
There will be a silent auction for baked goods and other items. Anyone is welcome to donate cakes or other baked goods for this upcoming celebration. All proceeds from this event will go to local charities.
According to event coordinator Nina Gauntt, this is a don’t-miss event. There will be something fun for everyone who participates in this special night of food, fellowship, and fun.
For more information, call Butler at 256-786-2776 or Bishop Gauntt at 334-283-8116 or email email nasgauntt@aol.com.