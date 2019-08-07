The Mt. Vernon Theatre will host “Elvis & Company” Sept. 7 beginning at 7 p.m. as a fundraising event for the historic theatre located at 321 Barnett Blvd. in Tallassee.
Kenneth Loomis, who stars as Elvis, will present a two-hour concert, with an intermission, featuring more than 25 of Elvis Presley’s favorite hits and gospel songs.
Loomis will perform in an authentic Elvis jumpsuit much like Presley wore in his 1970s concerts.
“I am deeply grateful for this opportunity on the theatre stage,” Loomis said. “My friends and I will give my hometown and those who attend ‘Elvis & Company’ our very best effort to entertain and inspire them while we seek to raise a lot of money for the Mt. Vernon Theatre.”
Those attending the “Elvis & Company” concert will be entertained by Act I favorites such as “See, See Rider,” “All Shook Up,” “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” and many more. Those Elvis favorites will be supported on stage by the Company, including The Bodyguards, The GeriatriX, Brooke Rigsby and Studio B Dancers, and a dance couple from the River Region Ballroom Studio.
Also during Act I, Loomis will pay tribute to the late Hank Williams Sr., who once performed at the Mt. Vernon Theatre with two songs Presley often sang.
After a brief intermission, Act II will include Loomis and his Graceland Singers, a group of eight vocalists in the Company, who will perform a series of nine gospel songs, including “Where No One Stands Alone,” “How Great Thou Art,” “You Gave Me a Mountain” and “An American Trilogy.”
Loomis is a 1981 graduate of Tallassee High School and the son of the late Stan and Alice Loomis. Loomis and his family are residents of rural Tallassee and he serves as the music minister and senior adult minister of the Heritage Baptist Church in Montgomery. Loomis sang his first Elvis song, “Blue Christmas,” at Tallassee High School and performed his first Elvis impersonation in 1988.
Elvis impersonations have been a three-decade hobby for Loomis.
“I have a lot of fun impersonating Elvis but I do take seriously my effort to emulate his voice and present his songs to the best of my ability,” Loomis said.
He also acknowledges there is a visual component to an Elvis impersonation.
“I’ve invested in an authentic Elvis jumpsuit that will be used for the first time on Sept. 7,” he said. “This will assist the visual aspect of my impersonation, along with typical Elvis gestures that will be incorporated as I sing.”
Tickets for “Elvis & Company” may be purchased online at mtvernontheatre.net or locally at WACQ or Cuttin’ Up Salon. Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance of Sept. 7 and will be $20 at the door.
The public is encouraged to purchase in advance and early with hopes of selling out the theatre.
“A sellout crowd will certainly help the Mt. Vernon Theatre but it will also create an exciting, high-energy, fun night for all of us on the stage and in the seats,” Loomis said.