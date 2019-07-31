The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council is gearing up for the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming at Mt. Vernon Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 10.
"This will be a really great performance," McCraney-Cottle Arts Council director Jerry Cunningham said. "We have some really well-known local performers who are sure to please the crowd. We invite everyone to join us for a good time and some really good musical performances."
There will be performances by local favorites such as The Daughtry Family, The Cunningham Family, Lauren Funderburk, Gail Benton, Allen Meadows, Susie Seal, James Bush, Harlan Burton, Lisa McCain and more.
Several local chorus groups will also perform, including the First Baptist Church Men's Group, Mt. Vernon Gospel Choir, East Tallassee Baptist Men's Quartet and FFA Quartet.
Tallassee native Kenneth Loomis, who is known for his Elvis impersonations, will also perform.
"I encourage everyone to come to the theater, enjoy the performances and support the arts council," Cunningham said.
The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing diverse forms of arts in the Tallassee community.
The council was created in honor of local educator Alvin McCraney, who was also a Glee Club choir director, vocalist and performer who made a great impact on the art programs in Tallassee.
After his death in 1963, Dr. John Cottle and other members of the community founded the McCraney Arts Council to honor McCraney.
Gifts to the council are tax-deductible and go toward ensuring arts remain a staple in Tallassee.
Those interested in becoming a member of the MCAC can get information at the homecoming or call Cunningham at 334-312-2679.