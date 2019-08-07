With school beginning this week and football season right around the corner, the Tallassee Pride Marching Band is gearing up for the 2019 season.
Members auditioned for a part in the band back in February and after six months of waiting they will soon take the field for their first halftime show.
THS senior Sam Gantt will lead the Pride of Tallassee as the 2019 drum major.
“We have judges that come in and judge the auditions for us,” Pride of Tallassee director Robbie Glasscock said. “He scored higher than the other students who were auditioning.”
The Pride of Tallassee will host 11 members of the color guard this season and seven majorettes.
“We’re learning the drill moves,” Glasscock said.
The Pride of Tallassee will be upbeat and happy when the band takes the football field to entertain fans during halftime this season.
“The theme this year is ‘On Top of the World,’” Glasscock said.
It’s a theme he developed after learning today’s teens have discovered the American rock band Panic! at the Disco. It was formed in Las Vegas in 2004 by childhood friends Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.
Panic! at the Disco’s “Victorious” is among the Pride of Tallassee’s 2019 line, as is “Dog Days are Over” by Florence and the Machine, “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons and “Feeling Good” by Michael Buble’. This year’s drum solo will feature “Tern it Up.”
Glasscock invites the community to join the band at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium on Friday nights during home football games to see this year’s halftime show.