With recent installation of a new roof, windows and central heat and air, officials at the Tallassee Recreation Center say attendance is up.
With the recent uptick in attendance, rec board members are putting new programs in place, such as three-on-three basketball league complete with a playoff at the end.
"In the future, they will create an adult kickball league here in Tallassee," city council member and recreation board member Terrel Brown said. "We have the adult flag football league. There will also be a league for the children. They are doing exciting things."
In March, the Tallassee City Council approved devoting $104,000 in an account created by the Tallassee Recreation Board for the improvements.
"Some of the money the council has approved in the past has gone to the several upgrades, including central air and heat, so it is a lot more comfortable,” Brown said. “A lot more families and people are going to the rec center because it is now bearable."
The funds used for the recent facility upgrades came from an account created in 2006.
"The idea was, the rec board was going to use that money because we felt like we had the go-ahead to build the new recreation center,” Brown said. “Because of some other things that were happening we decided that we weren't going to able to build it at that time and it was placed in an account."
A new recreation center has been a hot and divided topic in Tallassee for many years. In2016, members of the recreation board created a special committee that would be a separate entity from the city and exist solely for funding the new recreation center.
However, construction never began and the project was once again put on hold.