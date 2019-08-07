God's Congregation Holiness Church's Bishop Aldophus Gauntt introduced members of the Tallassee Rotary Club to residents at the House of Love and Mercy on July 25 during a regular meeting at Cozumel on Gilmer Avenue.
Gauntt opened the doors to the House of Love and Mercy in 2000 and in those years the program has helped free countless women from addiction, domestic violence and other life-threatening situations.
“You're talking in the hundreds,” Gauntt said. “One girl came all the way from Minnesota.”
According to Gauntt, social media is essential to reaching the women who most need assistance offered at the facility.
“Most people hear about us through word of mouth and my wife, Nina, operates a Facebook page where a lot of people have reached out to us,” he said.
Like most recovery programs, the HOLM began as a 28-day program but quickly adjusted to better suit each individual's treatment.
“It started off with a 28-day program,” Gauntt said. “But after we got into it we realized that wasn't always long enough. Some girls stay here a year or longer, as long as it takes. This is about reestablishment and this is a place for the transition. We get them back on their feet, back to functioning in society.”
The HOLM is a 10-bed recovery facility and every woman who is currently at the facility has a past story of substance or physical abuse.
The nonprofit organization depends heavily on donations. To donate, contact 334-283-8116.