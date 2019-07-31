STAFF REPORT
TPI Staff
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) said Friday she would not seek reelection to a sixth term in 2020.
Roby, who has represented Alabama’s Second Congressional District since 2010 and is one of 13 Republican women in the House, rankled some Republicans by criticizing then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. She had endorsed Trump then retracted her support after Trump made remarks about women’s genitals on a controversial “Access Hollywood” video.
Roby won reelection twice since then but her margin of victory in 2016 over Democrat Nathan Mathis was only 10%. In 2018 she got Trump’s endorsement but was forced into a GOP runoff with former Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright before beating Democrat Tabitha Isner with 62% of the vote.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said Roby has been a strong supporter of the city.
“I just want to say Tallassee will miss Martha Roby,” Hammock said. “Martha would always write me letters of support for our grants. We have received over $4 million in grants in the last three years and she played a crucial role. I wish her the best when she leaves Congress in 2020.”
Roby did not give a reason for her decision not to run for reelection.
“Together, we have been able to deliver some incredible results for our military, veterans, agriculture community and the unborn,” Roby said in a statement. “We are not finished yet. While my name will not be on the ballot in 2020, I remain committed to continuing the fight for Alabama and the people I represent until I cast my last vote on the floor of the United States House of Representatives. … Throughout my five terms in Congress, I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first.
“As we prepare to close this wonderful chapter, I extend my sincerest thanks to my husband, our children, our parents, families, friends, congressional colleagues and staff who all made our important work possible and offered their support every step of the way,” Roby said.
The Second Congressional District includes Autauga and Elmore counties, plus part of Montgomery, and stretches to the Wiregrass area.