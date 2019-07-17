The staff of Alabama Power’s soon-to-be-closed office on Gilmer Avenue in Tallassee will offer refreshments to customers Aug. 1-2 to show appreciation to the customers it has served for many years.
The office will close Aug. 16 and is among many being shuttered statewide.
“We will be there to talk to our customers and help them understand how to pay their bill once the office has closed,” Alabama Power’s Melinda Emfinger said.
More customers are using convenient payment locations authorized by Alabama Power which are open on nights and weekends, including Walmart, Dollar General and Walgreens, according to APC spokesperson Jacki Lowry.
Alabama Power will also close its offices in Alexander City and Wetumpka in August, citing a decline in local traffic and trends among customers to pay their electric bills online.
“More of our customers want to do business with us electronically and fewer are walking into offices,” Lowry said. “Our priority is making sure we provide the best experience for our customers. … We are better positioning our operations to more effectively meet these needs by combining selected business offices and appliance centers across our service territory. We have selected offices across the state where we have seen traffic decline. We also considered the proximity to other business offices and multiple authorized payment locations to those offices.”
Alabama Power is closing 40 of its 86 offices statewide in a consolidation effort and while the company will no longer have a brick-and-mortar office on Gilmer Avenue, the organization will continue supporting the community, APC manager of accounting Rod Carter said.
“Our commitment to the community will remain the same,” Carter said. “Alabama Power will remain active in economic, business and community development here in Tallassee. The Alabama Power service organization will continue to deliver community projects and activities.”
Customers can find a location near them at www.alabamapower.com/payinperson. Customers can pay their bill by calling 800-245-2424 or visiting www.alabamapower.com, which also allows customers to start or stop electric service, manage energy use and report an outage from a smartphone, tablet or computer.