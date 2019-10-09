The Pride of Tallassee Marching Band traveled to Phenix City on Saturday, Sept. 28 where the marching band dominated 2A Best in Class Awards.
Best in Class drum major was awarded to Samuel Gantt; Best in Class battery percussion was awarded to drum captain Kyle Boatwright; Best in Class pit percussion was awarded to section leader Sinclair Cole; Best in Class color guard was awarded to color guard captain Beth East; and Best in Class majorettes was awarded to head majorette Natalie Henderson.
The band is under the direction of Robert Glasscock and Melanie Perry. Other staff members include percussion instructor Jordan Wallace, music arranger Mike Hammonds, majorette instructor Vicki Baker, auxiliaries coordinator Jennifer Crain and announcer Michael Bird.
The Pride was up against some stiff competition during the band festival.
“We were up against Wicksburg, Catholic, Holtville, Stanhope Elmore and Sylacauga,” Bird said. “Good job (at the festival). Best they’ve done.”
When it comes to competition, Tallassee’s marching band is accustomed to winning in some areas, but winning multiple Best in Class Awards is an impressive feat by any measure.
“Tallassee majorettes have never earned anything less than Best in Class at every contest they have ever entered,” Bird said. “But getting two Best in Class percussion awards was a whole new experience.”