It will be a four day weekend for Tallassee City employees come July 4.
Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill asked the Tallassee City Council at its meeting last Tuesdayto approve turning Monday, July 3 into a holiday.
“The July Fourth holiday falls on Tuesday this year,” Hill said. “We are asking for another holiday on Monday, July 3. It has been done several times in the past when the holiday falls on Tuesday. It is not out of the ordinary.”
The council approved the measure without discussion.
No second council meeting in June
The council approved Hill’s recommendation to cancel the June 27 meeting because she and the city clerk will not be available.
The council could have held the meeting with councilmember Bill Godwin conducting the meeting instead of Hill and someone else keeping the minutes.
Surplusing vehicles
Eight City of Tallassee vehicles that have been parked behind the Tallassee Parks and Recreation Department on Gilmer Avenue were surplused by the council.
Six vehicles were assigned to the police department, one to the parks and rec department and one to the building inspector, which can now be sold.
The measure allows the city to save some money on insurance and receive some funds through the sale of the vehicles.
The Tallassee City Council also:
• Approved minutes of the May 9 meeting.
• Approved the transfer of a retail beer and table wine license for Five Points Food Mart LLC.
• Approved closing city buildings at 2 p.m. Friday before the Memorial Day Weekend.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.