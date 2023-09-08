It’s budgeting time of year for municipalities.
City officials are trying to project revenues and determine what expenses will be before the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1. The City of Tallassee is already budgeting for a 5% increase pretty much across the board. Some increases like the costs of health insurance won’t be known until November.
But the Tallassee Police Department is asking for help. It is trying to retain officers as the department’s pay is almost at the bottom of the barrel in the area according to data collected by administrators in the department.
“I was surprised to see some of these smaller departments near us get paid more money per hour starting out,” Tallassee police Lt. Jon Rawls told the council in a budgeting work session. “We are doing the same amount of work of an agency two to three times our size is doing for less money.”
Tallassee currently has positions for 23 certified officers with a starting pay of $17 per hour plus $200 per month in hazard pay. The department answered an average of 448 calls per month in the last year. The data presented to the council showed officers in Dadeville, a department with 14 certified positions, receiving a starting pay of $19.88 answering an average of 348 calls per month, with a $300 per month hazard pay, a take-home vehicle and a 50 cent per hour pay differential for officers working night shift.
The Tallassee Police Department’s data showed Elmore County deputy sheriffs’ starting pay is $24.50 with a take-home car.
According to the Tallassee Police Department data, Wetumpka Police Department officers are paid $19.20 per hour starting out plus $200 per month in hazard duty pay.
The Tallassee Police Department pay is equal to pay at the Union Springs Police Department and more than the $15.50 paid by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to starting deputies.
Tallassee police Lt. Brian Clayton has been with the department for 13 years and said he has seen officers go to other local departments simply because of money.
“It has been a training grounds at the police department,” Clayton told the council. “I’m tired of seeing good police officers come and we train them up for another agency to take what we worked hard to keep.”
Tallassee Police chief Todd Buce said in recent years the department has lost four officers to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, two to Wetumpka and two to the Eclectic Police Department that pays $18.40 per hour.
Buce’s report to the council said the average 448 calls per month the department responds to is only behind the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department and the Alexander City Police Department, each with significantly larger departments.
Buce and Rawls asked about differential pay for officers who work the night shift.
“They change their entire routine up,” Rawls said. “They are awake and working while everyone is asleep. We think it is an incentive to get some who wouldn’t ordinarily work night shift.”
Rawls said the department has a total of two officers on each of the two night shifts. Issues quickly arise when an officer is either sick or takes vacation.
“There is only one other officer who works that shift with him and only two other officers who work nights on the other end of the week,” Rawls said. “You have to ask a dayshift officer to work 18 straight hours or take time off from family to cover a shift. There is no incentive to do that.”
Tallassee councilmember Terrel Brown asked what the city could do to be competitive to retain officers.
“I kind of understand Wetumpka, but this is somewhat embarrassing for Eclectic, Coosada, Dadeville to be paying more,” Brown said.
The council has yet to finalize a budget for fiscal year 2024. It has yet to set aside funds for allocations to various agencies and organizations the city has supported over the year such as backpack programs, the Tallassee Redevelopment Authority and Butterfly Bridge Child Advocacy Center.
“If we funded anything like this and we were not taking care of police and some of the other essential things there is an issue,” councilmember Bill Godwin said. “We need to give priority to the police department.”
In the work session last week, councilmembers agreed not paying close to what other departments are paying is an issue.
“I feel like when you start losing your good officers,” Brown said, “I feel like with this situation you are only able to hire not so good officers because they are the only ones who will come for that amount of money.”