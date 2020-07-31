Sunday marked more than one million total backpacks donated through TCC Cellular Verizon Wireless stores since the campaign launched in 2013. Each year TCC employees work hard to make sure the bookbags and school supplies make it into the hands of those who need them most.
"This is our annual TCC bookbag giveaway,” TCC Verizon Wireless tech advisor Courtnie Perry said. “We have bookbags that come in and we stuff them. We have school supplies, paper, and those types of things.”
This is the eighth year TCC has hosted the backpack giveaway.
"TCC does this every year," Perry said. "A portion of every sale through the cellular connection TCC goes to fund this every year.”
This year, more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores teamed up to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC's annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
"We are giving over 200 away," she said." Each store has about 200 bookbags to give away.
Wetumpka is a TCC, Alexander City is a TCC company and our Valley store is a TCC company.
"Every store in the TCC umbrella is giving away bookbags.”
With a record number of people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this small act of kindness goes a long way.
"It's hard times and every little bit helps,” Perry said. “Every little bit that you can do helps, even just putting a smile on faces. Giving something to someone, just being here and putting a smile on someone's face is all about what TCC Cares is. We are all about being there for the community in every little aspect. This quarter we focused on foster children. We actually went out and gave boxes to area foster centers, (Department of Human Resources), for the foster children,"Perry said. "Every little bit can help. In these hard times just smile and take care of."
Each participating store location followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. To promote safety, the Tallassee store hosed a distanced walk-up for customers to pick up backpacks.
In addition to the backpack donations, TCC will be awarding five $10,000 college scholarships as a part of its Big Impact program. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry. Entries will be accepted until July 31.