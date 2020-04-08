Students flocked to Tallassee City Schools on Monday morning to pick up learning packets that will be used to complete the school year. Students returned library books and were given their belongings as they said goodbye to the traditional method of learning for at least until August.
Students will have assigned work from now until May 15. These assignments will be tied to the Alabama Course of Study.
Teachers are encouraged to communicate with their students using digital forms of communication such as Zoom or email.
This shift in learning method should be easy for most fourth- through 12th-grade students because Tallassee participates in the 1:1 iPad initiative. Each student is issued an iPad beginning in middle school and teachers are furnished with a MacBook.
Tallassee City School superintendent Wade Shipman said the process went well and he accredits school staff for creating an efficient pick-up and drop-off system.
"In my opinion, it was a success considering the unique times we're in," he said. "I give the whole school really has come together to try to help and provide for the students."
Not only did students receive learning materials, but TCS also gave breakfast and lunch to students who needed it.
"They were handing out food and packets in the back and they were handing out classroom materials in the front, so it was great,” Shipman said. “They really were doing a great job."
The feeding program at TCS began on March 30, and thousands of students have received meals since then.
"Last week, we served 990 meals at all three locations. (Monday) we handed out over 800 meals," Shipman said. "When we hand out meals, we are giving out breakfast and lunch."
In the future, students will pick up enough food to last several days and a weekly meal pickup will replace the Monday, Wednesday and Friday food deliveries.
"Moving forward, we're trying to hand out more food per day so that we don't put people in as much risk," Shipman said. "Next week will start a weekly pick-up."
Weekly meal pickup will begin on Monday, April 20.