The Reopening Task Force for Tallassee City Schools has decided that it would be in the best interest of students and staff to push back the start date of the 2020-2021 school year to Sept. 8th.
Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, has approved this calendar request. As of now, the school system’s current plan for a soft opening is still in place. Due to supply chain factors, out of the school system’s control, some essential educational and child nutritional components are lacking to facilitate a successful school opening.
“We will utilize this time to better prepare our buildings and prepare our staff for a virtual setting,” interim superintendent, Brock Nolin said in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 6. “Our staff and I will work tirelessly to adjust the reopening plan to the September 8th start date. We will disseminate the new schedule very soon. We understand that this will take some planning by our parents, and we are certainly empathic with all.”
As of now the AHSAA is still allowing athletic events, and plans to host Reeltown on August 20th and travel to Wetumpka on August 28th are still in place.