With two weeks before students return to classrooms, the administration at Tallassee City Schools and the Tallassee City Schools Reopening Task Force has spent much of the summer making plans for the return of students.
One saying often used when someone is being critical of a person or group that must make difficult decisions is “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.” Well, in taking that advice, TCS board members, district administrators and central office staff will have a day just such as that.
The group will meet in the Tallassee High School parking lot at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Lead Nurse, Beth Nelson, will be screening participants as they arrive.
From there, they will load a bus — masked up — and ride one of the local school bus routes regularly driven by the school system’s transportation coordinator, Mr. Scott Justiss.
Along the route, participants will practice our screening and loading procedures while taking some timed measurements to better predict bus routes and the times given to the new safety measures.
After the route concludes, participants will proceed to Tallassee Elementary School where they will be ushered through their breakfast procedures and settle into a classroom with TES principal Ms. Shanikka Beacher as the teacher.
The group will remain masked and in character for a local training session presented by Mrs. Tessie Williams including a debriefing of our bus ride and loading procedures.
The focus of this classroom exercise is to experience the conditions students will be cast into on the first day of school, which is Wednesday, Aug. 19.