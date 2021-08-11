Tallassee City Schools will require masks for the upcoming school year. Due to the current increase in rates of COVID-19 cases and following recommendations published by the Alabama Department of Public Health, TCS announced that face coverings will be required in all indoor settings through Sept. 14. Schools will continue with the cleaning and disinfecting protocols established over the last year.
With this requirement, masks must be worn in all indoor settings and on all school buses.
Masks do not have to be worn while eating, participating in physical education with appropriate spacing both indoors and outdoors, or while participating in athletic or other physical activities with appropriate spacing.
This indoor masking requirement is intended to be temporary and will be reviewed on Sept. 14 by the Tallassee City Board of Education.