The cafetorium at Reeltown High School was filled with teachers, staff and administrators from area schools Saturday afternoon for the 11th annual Teachers Appreciation Luncheon. The luncheon was originally scheduled to take place at Beulah Baptist Church in Dadeville, but to better social distance, it was moved to the high school.
"There were some concerns," event coordinator Dorothy Carnes said. "I didn't know if this would happen; I didn't know how it would happen. There were a lot of prayers."
Carnes said with safety guidelines in place she wasn't sure what this year's luncheon would look like. She put her trust in God and proceed to fulfill her yearly mission of providing area teachers with much-needed supplies for the classroom.
"He provided so here we are, once again," she said. "It's a little different but it's a different year. We're going to make the difference work in a good positive thing instead of thinking of difference as a negative."
While COVID-19 did impact the number of sponsors for this year's event, the sponsors who were able to give gave generously and nearly made up for those who could not.
"We were less than $500 away from what we did last year,” Carnes said. “We lost 30 different sponsors because of the pandemic.”
The appreciation luncheon raised over $11,200. There were 96 donors and 29 benefactors for this year's luncheon.
While this luncheon benefits teachers from several schools including Tallassee, Dadeville, Eclectic, it was originally created for the teachers in the Reeltown community.
There were 18 table hosts who created artistically unique table displays, and youth from Beulah Baptist worked hard to seat, serve guests and hand out door prizes to teachers at the luncheon. Barry Greer gave a music presentation and this year's speaker was Terri McDonald, owner of 2 Chic Salon and Boutique in Auburn. McDonald also volunteers to help women with substance abuse.
"Education is near and dear to my heart,” McDonald said. “I appreciate the influence that school teachers have on everyone in the community, on parents, students, even those without children."
McDonald explained she grew up in a troubled home and school was "a place of security and predictability.”
"Because school offered things that I desperately needed, I took every opportunity to be at school as often as I could," McDonald said. "I joined every club. I participated in every sport, whether I was accomplished at it or not. I participated in extracurricular activities — anything that allowed me to be at school."
For the past 11 years, Carnes has dedicated much of her summers to furnishing teachers with tools and supplies needed for the job at hand. However, the annual luncheon aims to provide more than material items, it is a show of appreciation from Carnes, area businesses and the communities that support it.
The ministry is also greatly supported by members of Beulah Baptist Church.
"I have words for this, it called loved and truly blessed and I hope that's what each and every one of you will feel when you leave here," Carnes said.
Before closing, Carnes aid she was already looking forward to next year’s luncheon.