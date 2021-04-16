Earth Day is Thursday, April 22, and this year it will kick off the citywide 2021 Team Up to Clean Up campaign. Hosted by the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, the 5-day event will run through Tuesday, April 27.
Each team that enters the 2021 Team Up to Clean Up campaign will receive t-shirts and meal tickets for each participant. The t-shirts are on a first come first serve basis. Team members should stop by the Chamber office, located at 303 Barnett Blvd., between Monday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 24, to pick up t-shirts. Trash bags and gloves will also be available for pick up on those dates.
The Chamber will host a lunch on the lawn at city hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
“We will have a lunch that Saturday for the participants,” director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunningham said.
Right now, there are an estimated 200 participants on 15 different teams. Each team will designate areas to clean up and there will be a large roll-off trash receptacle available at city hall.
“You can choose your area,” Cunningham said. “I can give suggestions. We have certain areas that needed it more than others.”
Not only are community volunteers working to clean up the city, but a couple of local residents and several businesses are also sponsoring this year’s campaign.
Charles and Ida MacArthur, the 1220 Café, Little Caesars Pizza, Five Points Shell Station, Louie’s Chicken Fingers, Parker Wholesale Cars, MAX Credit Union, and First Community Bank are among this year’s sponsors. Stone’s Throw Landfill is providing the t-shirts and Green For Life (GFL) is providing the roll-off trash receptacle.
According to Cunningham, there is still time to register for the 2021 Team Up to Clean Up.
“We will take volunteers up until the very last minute,” Cunningham said.
Don’t have a team? That’s okay, individuals are also encouraged to participate in this campaign.
For more information, contact the Chamber office at 334-283-5151.