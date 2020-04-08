Tallassee Elementary School students are still engaging in normal classroom activities even though they are no longer in a physical classroom setting.
One virtual activity has helped students keep their skills up to par while staying connected.
“The Tallassee Elementary Reading Party started during our spring break last week,” Tallassee Elementary School assistant principal Brittany Spencer said. “Although coursework was not required during the initial school closure of March 16 through April 3, teachers wanted to ensure students had access to read-alouds while they were at home during this time.”
While participation in the reading party was not mandatory, it allowed students with an opportunity to stay in touch with their teachers over what would have been spring break.
“It gave students the chance to see their teacher in a digital setting and hear their voices,” Spencer said. “Teachers are sending videos daily to build the Reading Party.”
For easy access, the “read-alouds” can be found on the school website under news stories and on Facebook and Twitter.
According to Spencer, teachers are using their phones or iPads and a program called Screencast-O-Matic to create the video and students can use almost any method to access the content.
“It varies by teacher,” she said. “Students simply open the link and view on any type of device, phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.”
Spencer said the program has become a popular addition to the new normal students and teachers are adapting to.
“It has been well received,” she said. “We do not have an exact number of students who have participated, but we have gotten a great response.”