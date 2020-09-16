The Tallassee Fire Department recently received notification of award from the 2020 Mid-South RC&D grant for the procurement of 10 Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs). These AEDs come with a price tag of $15,980.
According to TFD chief Eric Jones, this grant requires no matching funds, and this potentially lifesaving equipment will be purchased in the coming weeks.
Because AEDs are portable, they will provide on-site access to critical lifesaving devices in public areas and during service calls by fire and law enforcement personnel. AEDs are designed to treat people who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. According to the Federal Drug Administration, the combination of CPR and early defibrillation is effective in saving lives if used in the first few minutes following sudden cardiac arrest.
These AEDs will be dispensed to multiple municipal departments. The Tallassee Police Department will receive three AEDs to use in patrol vehicles and by law enforcement personnel.
The Tallassee Fire Department will receive three for use on fire department responses. The City of Tallassee will also receive four AEDs.
"Training will be scheduled for all city employees on the care, use and maintenance of these devices," Jones said.
One each of the four AEDs designated for the city will be placed at Tallassee City Hall, the Tallassee Senior Center, the Tallassee Recreation Department, and the Tallassee Community Library.
Mid-South RC&D is a volunteer organization that aims to provide local leadership that will develop and carry out a plan for conservation, improvement and development that commissions both natural and human resources in the region. The organization seeks to improve economic opportunities and the overall wellbeing of people in the Mid-South Resource Conservation and Development Council area. The region includes Autauga, Bullock, Butler, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties.