The Tallassee Fire Department is looking for structures to be used during an upcoming
firefighter training. There are several dilapidated homes in the Tallassee area and the Tallassee Fire Department is hoping property owners who would like a home or structure removed will allow using the property in an upcoming fire training class.
The Tallassee Fire Department has a reputation for its first-class fire training facilities.
"Our organization has earned a reputation for providing first-class training," chief Travis Jones said. "Some of our visitors that we have had in the past from out of state departments gave us the idea of hosting a two-day live fire training event."
According to Jones, this two-day fire training class would benefit local firefighters and
firefighters from other areas that may otherwise not have an opportunity to attend such a class.
"We are wanting to bring that to fruition by bringing in some renowned instructors on the
national training circuit to teach not only our local firefighters, but it would bring a large number of out-of-state guests to our city for training they don't get to receive back home,” Jones said.
The TFD operates out of three fire stations. Fire Station 1 is located at 123 North Ann Ave. and is the department's primary fire station. This station supports all first-run apparatuses, administrative offices and living facilities. Fire Station 2 is located in East Tallassee at 118 Washington St. and supports one first-run apparatus. Fire Station 3 is located at 140 Twin Creeks Dr. in the city's industrial park. This station supports one
first-run pumper and the department's mass casualty response trailer and also operates a training center/classroom located in the industrial park.
The six-acre complex has a state-of-the-art meeting facility, a five-story burn building/drill
tower, a two-story ventilation training prop, vehicle extrication section, flammable liquids pit, vehicle live-fire prop and a confined space-training maze.
Anyone with a structure believed to be beneficial to TFD's training is encouraged to stop by and visit with Jones at Fire Station 1 for more details.