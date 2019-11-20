GasBuddy Annual Travel Survey finds 65 percent of Americans traveling by car for the holidays and 30 percent say gas prices are impacting their travel plans. GasBuddy, the smartphone app helping consumers avoid paying full price for fuel, today projects the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving will be at its highest since 2014.
While it may lead to some complaints, 30 percent of Americans saying high prices are impacting their plans, it won’t slow them down much, with a seven percent increase in motorists on the road for Thanksgiving versus last year.
GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.56 per gallon, a
penny higher than last year. The national average has seen a smaller decline since October
than usual, part of the reason for the higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year. While
prices have averaged a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade,
this year has seen a decline of just 5 cents over the same time frame.
“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing.
First, expect the mediocre Detroit Lions and their fans, including me, to suffer for a third straight Thanksgiving Day. Second, expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving. And third, expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for,” head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick DeHaan, said.