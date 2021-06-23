Hey folks –
The City of Tallassee is hosting a Job Fair (flyer attached below) June 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tallassee Rec Center. The event is totally free with door prizes given away throughout the night to those who are in attendance and unemployed or contemplating a job change.
This event is needed - as there are currently more than 600 job openings in the areas surrounding the 36078 (Tallassee) zip code and unemployment benefits are set to end June 19.
Please help us promote this event as we'd love to see the Rec packed out and people lined up wanting to build those relationships and get back to work.
Bring resumes and dress in business casual attire. We will have laptops (a limited number) provided for those companies who are paperless and have an online application process; space will also be provided for those companies who are wanting to conduct on-site interviews (please limit the time to 15 minutes).
To sign up, or for additional information, contact Megan Miller (mmiller@tallassee-al.gov), David Rogers (david.rogers@tallasseefd.org) or myself (gpritchard@tallassee-al.gov) and we will do our best to help you out.
Also - we are encouraging businesses with marquees to change their wording to help promote the event.
Griffin Pritchard
Tallassee Public Information Officer