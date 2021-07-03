The Fancy Pony Boutique opened in downtown Tallassee last Saturday during the Downtown Sidewalk Sale. The boutique is located at 13 S. Ann Avenue, offers women’s and girl’s apparel as well as unique home goods.
Owner Michelle Davidson has lived in Tallassee for 16 years and is looking forward to working in the community.
“We had a boutique, and my friend has a boutique in Wetumpka, so we are kind of in with them,” Davidson said.
Davidson is friends with the owner of Tapp18, Tabatha Powe. Tapp18 was recently featured on HGTV’s Home Town Makeover. It was Powe that convinced Davidson to open the boutique.
“She inspired me to open this boutique,” Davidson said. “I was going back-and-forth with the idea, and she told me that I should try it for a year and see how it does.”
Michelle is from Oklahoma and her husband Casey is from Tallassee. It took the couple a few months to renovate the building that now houses the boutique.
“We changed everything,” Davidson said.
The name Fancy Pony Boutique comes from Davidson’s father who is a retired racehorse jockey.
Davidson also owns Beyond Vivid Photography and her daughter Ashley works for Red Corporation. It was while visiting the Big Apple that Davidson found her passion for fashion.
“I went to all the New York shows,” she said. “We went to fashion shows and stylists and that’s how I got into clothing.”
The Fancy Pony Boutique offers something for everyone with sizes ranging from 0-3x. Go check the wide selection of eclectic fashion pieces and home goods at the Fancy Pony Boutique in historic downtown Tallassee.